Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $16.91 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $345.74. 28,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $332.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

