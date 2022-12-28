Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 8,000 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in United Rentals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 300,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,780,000 after acquiring an additional 163,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in United Rentals by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 146,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $373.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.68.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

