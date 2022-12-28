Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0435 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $132.41 million and $2.00 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beldex has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.03 or 0.07190278 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00030594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00068262 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00054692 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023523 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.