Benin Management CORP Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Benin Management CORP cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

LOW traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.60. 18,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $260.83. The company has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

