Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Takes $3.43 Million Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 302,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000. Vodafone Group Public accounts for approximately 2.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,805,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $277,406,000 after purchasing an additional 922,429 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,740 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,486,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4483 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.59) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

