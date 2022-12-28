Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.47 and last traded at $23.67. 53,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,487,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $25.60 to $22.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.35.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bilibili Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,888,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,134,000 after buying an additional 405,620 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,270,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter worth about $5,670,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 28.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,218 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 325.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 880,474 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.