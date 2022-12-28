Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.47 and last traded at $23.67. 53,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,487,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $25.60 to $22.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.35.
Bilibili Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bilibili (BILI)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.