Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.47 and last traded at $23.67. 53,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,487,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.
BILI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.35.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
