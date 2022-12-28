Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Up 3.3%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $13.03. 14,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,299,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.59.

Biohaven Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.33. The firm has a market cap of $881.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 853,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at $15,494,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,263,967 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 311.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 151.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

