Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Bionomics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Bionomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Bionomics Stock Performance

BNOX stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Bionomics has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

