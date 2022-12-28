Bird Construction Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of BDT opened at C$7.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$424.19 million and a PE ratio of 9.52. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$5.74 and a 1 year high of C$9.90.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$668.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$640.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 0.9200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

