BitCash Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. One BitCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCash has a total market cap of $14,827.07 and $21.06 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCash has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $874.59 or 0.05228909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00499812 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.25 or 0.29614131 BTC.

BitCash Profile

BitCash’s launch date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@bitcash. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.