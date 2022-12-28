Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $20.34 million and approximately $118,566.59 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00112934 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00196541 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00054660 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00039620 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

