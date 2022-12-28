Bitgert Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BRISE)

Bitgert (BRISE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Bitgert has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitgert token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitgert has a total market capitalization of $121.93 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $847.32 or 0.05101103 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00492564 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,847.73 or 0.29184685 BTC.

Bitgert’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official website is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgert using one of the exchanges listed above.

