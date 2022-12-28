Bitkub Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.16 Million (KUB)

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Bitkub Coin has a total market capitalization of $151.84 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitkub Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00010284 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitkub Coin Token Profile

Bitkub Coin’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.bitkubchain.com. Bitkub Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitkubchain. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitkub Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

