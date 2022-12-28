BitShares Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $26.15 million and $601,933.51 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00026731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004630 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002511 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007626 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,783,148 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

