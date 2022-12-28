Bitsubishi Hits 1-Day Volume of $71.21 (BITSU)

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Bitsubishi token can currently be purchased for $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitsubishi has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Bitsubishi has a total market capitalization of $27.02 billion and $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitsubishi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $862.57 or 0.05189901 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.00494993 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,874.59 or 0.29329345 BTC.

Bitsubishi Token Profile

Bitsubishi launched on April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitsubishi’s official website is bitsubishi.net. Bitsubishi’s official message board is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi.

Buying and Selling Bitsubishi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsubishi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsubishi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitsubishi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitsubishi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.