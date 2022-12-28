BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,963 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of BlackRock worth $285,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.21.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $707.94. 2,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,814. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $929.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $692.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $655.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

