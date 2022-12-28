Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.91

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 21176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Blink Charging Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $502.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 177.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 5,666.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

