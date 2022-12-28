Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,320 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $121.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.86. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

