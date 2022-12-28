Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,850 First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 691.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 331,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 289,449 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 456,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 104,128 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $31.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.