Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.38.

NYSE GS opened at $341.93 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.43. The firm has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

