Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $34,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

