Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $34,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stocks Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.