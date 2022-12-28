Blossom Wealth Management Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Blossom Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 6.3% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blossom Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 107,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,377. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $21.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20.

