Blossom Wealth Management Purchases 100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.27. The company has a market capitalization of $385.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

