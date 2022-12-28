BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 82,599 shares.The stock last traded at $69.93 and had previously closed at $71.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
BlueLinx Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 554,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 528,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 95,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.
About BlueLinx
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.
