BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZUT traded up 0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,046. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of 22.00 and a 1-year high of 27.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of 25.01.

