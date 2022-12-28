BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 3rd

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

TSE:ZWH traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$22.15. The company had a trading volume of 24,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,125. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of C$19.75 and a 52 week high of C$23.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.22.

