BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $243.39 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $243.39 or 0.01460824 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion and approximately $430.55 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,965,330 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BNB Coin Trading
