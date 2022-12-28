BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $243.39 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $243.39 or 0.01460824 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion and approximately $430.55 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,965,330 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,965,404.37853804 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 242.80867393 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1162 active market(s) with $431,679,628.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.