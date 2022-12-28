BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.9% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 168,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.6% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in BorgWarner by 17.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $50.09.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

