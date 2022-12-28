Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Announces $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Boston Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years. Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 183.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Price Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.56. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $64.43 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 227,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,984,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.