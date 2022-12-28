Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Trading Up 0.9%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) was up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $29.42. Approximately 118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOUYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bouygues from €43.00 ($45.74) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bouygues from €33.00 ($35.11) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Bouygues Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

