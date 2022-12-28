BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 500 by Jefferies Financial Group

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 500 ($6.03) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 198.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 560 ($6.76) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($6.15) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 690 ($8.33) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 560 ($6.76) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.45) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.02) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.49. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a one year low of GBX 162 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 189 ($2.28). The company has a market cap of £33.51 billion and a PE ratio of -2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

