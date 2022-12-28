Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 268.4% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brambles Stock Down 1.5 %

Brambles stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,502. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Brambles has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

