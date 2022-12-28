Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock opened at C$13.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52-week low of C$12.40 and a 52-week high of C$17.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.54.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.23 million during the quarter.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

