Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the November 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTVCY. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,020 ($12.31) to GBX 1,050 ($12.67) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($12.07) to GBX 1,050 ($12.67) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.20) to GBX 830 ($10.02) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Britvic from GBX 940 ($11.34) to GBX 920 ($11.10) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.99. 13,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,962. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71. Britvic has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Britvic Increases Dividend

Britvic Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.4894 dividend. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.37%.

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.