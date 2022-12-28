Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the November 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTVCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($12.07) to GBX 1,050 ($12.67) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,020 ($12.31) to GBX 1,050 ($12.67) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Britvic from GBX 940 ($11.34) to GBX 920 ($11.10) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.20) to GBX 830 ($10.02) in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.99. 13,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,962. Britvic has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71.

Britvic Increases Dividend

Britvic Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.