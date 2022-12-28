Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Increased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,276,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after buying an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $556.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.15. The company has a market cap of $232.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

