Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 80.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $491.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 218.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 23.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 85.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

