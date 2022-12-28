Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target at $144.43

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.43.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $87.93 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.76. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 267,047 shares worth $16,453,990. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,992.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,797.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

