Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Price at $100.68

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS stock opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 129.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 52.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.