Brokerages Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Price Target at $44.70

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Spirit Realty Capital

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist acquired 6,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,512,000 after purchasing an additional 407,901 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 31.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,531,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,366,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,012,000 after purchasing an additional 83,735 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 80.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRC opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $180.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.47%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

