Brokerages Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Target Price at C$36.33

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.33.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$42.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$18.15 and a 52-week high of C$43.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.08.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$510.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turquoise Hill Resources news, Director Matthew Charles Halbower purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.06 per share, with a total value of C$951,465.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,068,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$839,901,274.31. In other Turquoise Hill Resources news, Director Matthew Charles Halbower purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.06 per share, with a total value of C$951,465.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,068,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$839,901,274.31. Also, insider Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,781,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,779,626 shares in the company, valued at C$905,004,927.47. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,720,415.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

