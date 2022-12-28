Brokerages Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Target Price at C$36.33

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.33.
Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$42.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$18.15 and a 52-week high of C$43.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.08.
Insider Activity at Turquoise Hill Resources
In other Turquoise Hill Resources news, Director Matthew Charles Halbower purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.06 per share, with a total value of C$951,465.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,068,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$839,901,274.31. In other Turquoise Hill Resources news, Director Matthew Charles Halbower purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.06 per share, with a total value of C$951,465.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,068,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$839,901,274.31. Also, insider Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,781,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,779,626 shares in the company, valued at C$905,004,927.47. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,720,415.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Read More
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.