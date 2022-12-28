Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (BDIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 16th

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

TSE BDIV traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.01. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of C$16.69 and a 1-year high of C$22.90.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.