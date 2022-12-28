Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Brompton Split Banc Stock Down 1.5 %

TSE SBC traded down C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,431. The company has a market cap of C$195.99 million and a PE ratio of 2.10. Brompton Split Banc has a fifty-two week low of C$10.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.62.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

