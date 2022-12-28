Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Brompton Split Banc Stock Down 1.5 %
TSE SBC traded down C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,431. The company has a market cap of C$195.99 million and a PE ratio of 2.10. Brompton Split Banc has a fifty-two week low of C$10.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.62.
Brompton Split Banc Company Profile
