Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.12

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$41.12 and last traded at C$41.86, with a volume of 97524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.64.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.81. The firm has a market cap of C$19.37 billion and a PE ratio of 121.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.98.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

