Brown Financial Advisory Has $9.11 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Brown Financial Advisory lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,654 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 8.7% of Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brown Financial Advisory owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,099 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,305 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,329,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,890,000 after acquiring an additional 671,591 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,217,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,524,000 after acquiring an additional 277,448 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,781 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,569. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

