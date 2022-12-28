Brown Financial Advisory Purchases Shares of 14,256 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brown Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,559,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,419,000 after buying an additional 34,734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,670,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,969,000 after buying an additional 472,441 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after buying an additional 72,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,386,000 after buying an additional 28,708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.55. 716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,869. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $87.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

