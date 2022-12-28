BRP Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

BRP has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years. BRP has a payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BRP to earn $9.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.39.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.95. BRP had a negative return on equity of 2,046.73% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BRP by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

