Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Raises Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Cadiz Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDZIP traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198. Cadiz has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $18.31.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadiz

In other news, Director Susan P. Kennedy purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $166,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,950 shares in the company, valued at $168,609. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.