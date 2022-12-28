Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,560. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

