Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,560. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
